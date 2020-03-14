Joe Biden threatened to take this union worker’s “AR-14” in a train wreck of a viral video.
That union worker’s name is @JerryWayneAR14 and one day after the interaction, he went out and got an “AR-14” in honor of Joe.
Great job, Jerry!
Via Daily Caller:
Jerry Wayne teamed up with the National Rifle Association (NRA) to challenge former Vice President Joe Biden after a video of their meeting in Michigan went viral.
Wayne, a union auto worker, asked Biden last Tuesday about his gun control plan — and Biden responded by telling Wayne that he was “full of s**t,” claimed that he only meant to take “machine guns” like the “AR-14s” and threatened to “take him outside.”