I know what you’re all thinking – this is not very COVID-19 hygienic. #GillumSurge https://t.co/HVjBDNRlZA

Everyone should respect @AndrewGillum ’s privacy as he explains why he was one of three men in a hotel room w 3 bags of meth, too impaired to talk to first responders.

He really is the new Obama.

Via Heavy:

Travis Dyson is the 30-year-old Florida man who was found in a hotel room with Democratic politician Andrew Gillum on March 13. Police said Dyson appeared to have suffered a drug overdose. He is conscious and in stable condition in a Miami-area hospital.

Dyson maintains a profile on a website for male escorts and is studying at a nurse practitioner school. Gillum has been married to R. Jai Gillum since 2009. The couple has three children together.

In 2018, Gillum, 40, was the surprise winner of the Democratic primary for governor in Florida. Gillum lost the general election narrowly to Ron De Santis. Since then, Gillum has been a rising star in the Democratic party. Between 2014 and 2018, Gillum served as the mayor of Tallahassee.

Keep reading…