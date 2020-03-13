Champaign City Council holds emergency meeting to give mayor emergency powers to handle the outbreak of Coronavirus COVID19 that could include the ban of ammunition and alcohol sales

Exactly what does that have to do with fighting the virus?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen has issued an executive order declaring an emergency in the city.

City officials said the emergency is related to the COVID-19, which is anticipated to cause an impact on the health of community members. Champaign Municipal Code allows the mayor to declare an emergency for a limited time.

Included in the executive order are ordinances that would give the city extraordinary powers to the Mayor.

Keep reading…