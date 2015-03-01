Via Free Beacon:

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is hiring the architect of Beto O’Rourke’s failed primary campaign, tapping a vocal advocate of AR-15 confiscation to lead him to victory in the general election.

Jen O’Malley Dillon will be Biden’s new campaign manager, according to the Washington Post. While Biden has advocated for banning—but not confiscating—so-called assault weapons, Dillon led O’Rourke’s campaign as it adopted some of the most radical anti-gun policies in the Democratic field. The longtime Democratic strategist also publicly backed the former Texas congressman when he called for the confiscation of AR-15s and other popular firearms in the wake of the El Paso shooting.

“My son is 17 months old, which shouldn’t f—ing matter,” she tweeted in response to a September interview in which O’Rourke reiterated his call for AR-15 and AK-47 confiscation. “But thinking of that baby with shrapnel is [sic] his face almost broke me. GET EVERY ONE OF THOSE G—D—N GUNS OFF OUR STREETS.”

The Biden campaign did not return a request for comment.