Such a bozo.

Via Fox News:

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s latest report has been labeled “idiotic” and a “‘so what?’ moment” by critics who feel it’s simply the liberal network’s latest attempt to weaponize coronavirus against President Trump.

Acosta’s story headlined, “Source: Trump is concerned about coming into contact with people infected with coronavirus,” cited a single source “close to” the president who said Trump is uneasy after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus. The Brazilian president also later tested positive for the virus.

“This is the most idiotic thing I’ve seen all week. And this week that’s saying something,” Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News. “Of course, ‘Trump is concerned about coming into contact with people infected with coronavirus.’ We all are. And we’re all supposed to be. That’s how you stop a virus, by being concerned about who you interact with and taking precautions.”

