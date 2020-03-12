It’s almost like the left is intolerant of differing opinions.

Via Newsbusters:

CNN Tonight host Don Lemon was out of control as he raged against former Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) for not bashing President Trump’s Wednesday night address to the nation about the coronavirus crisis. At one point, Lemon was so infuriated that he told his guest that he wasn’t allowed to speak anymore. The triggering event? The White House had to issue a simple clarification about the travel ban from Europe.

“Listen, President Trump announced he was suspending travel from Europe to the U.S. CNN got clarification that it was about most foreign nationals, not U.S. residents. The President misrepresented the travel ban during his primetime address,” Lemon declared as if it was an intentional lie.