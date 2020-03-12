Biden told a festival of lies, that’s really helpful. What an example of why not to vote for him.

Via Townhall:

A day after President Trump delivered a statement from the White House about the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, Former Vice President Joe Biden offered a press conference of his own. He noted that his presidential campaign had cancelled election night rallies they had scheduled in Cleveland, OH, taking his own advice to “avoid public gatherings.”

That’s all understandable, and a good tip. But then Biden pointed fingers at Trump and accused him of “xenophobia” because he called COVID-19 a “foreign virus” in his White House address. He also said the Trump administration was guilty of several “misjudgments” since the start of the outbreak, particularly the president’s new travel bans. As he announced Wednesday night, all travel to the U.S. from Europe will be banned starting Friday at midnight for the next 30 days, with the exception of the United Kingdom.

