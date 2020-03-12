Chelsea Manning legal team says she attempted to take her own life today, was taken to a hospital and is currently recovering. She is scheduled to appear in court this Friday in connection with her refusing to testify in front of the WikiLeaks grand jury. pic.twitter.com/8b2XoY9ZeG

Via Fox News:

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning tried to “take her own life” in a Virginia jail on Wednesday ahead of a looming court date, her legal team said in a statement.

She has been recovering and is still expected to appear in court for a hearing Friday after refusing to testify before a grand jury in a WikiLeaks probe, the attorneys said.

Manning was re-arrested last May for failing to comply with the subpoena to testify after serving two months for the same issue.

