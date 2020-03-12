Guy who literally let his wife make him leave the royal family and move to America like a sissy has thoughts…

Via The Sun:

Speaking on the phone with Russian pranksters posing as climate activist Greta Thunberg, Harry laments Trump’s climate positions and takes a shot at the president but ultimately advises the fake Greta to talk to him.

‘The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands,” Harry says.

“But Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him.”

He adds: “Whether you have an option to meet President Trump or an option to meet Boris Johnson, I think I would always.”

“It’s far more important to have an open dialogue and have conversations with these people than not.”

