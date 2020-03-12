The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl

Not good. Left of course being typically gracious upon hearing that.

Via Daily Caller:

A Brazilian government official pictured standing next to President Donald Trump as recently as five days ago has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reported Thursday.

The official, Fabio Wajngarten, is the press secretary for Brazilian Presdident Jair Bolsonaro, who visited the U.S. with a delegation last week. Medical experts say the coronavirus can remain dormant in infected patients for up to 14 days. The White House has not specified whether Trump has been tested for the disease.

Vice President Mike Pence warned Thursday that Americans should expect “thousands” of additional cases before the disease blows over.

Keep reading…