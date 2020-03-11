He outlined common sense measures that take a Whole America approach to protecting our people. pic.twitter.com/rS7Hwavyxu

Acting early & decisively he put the U.S. on much better footing than other nations in handling the coronavirus.

This is the leadership @realDonaldTrump was elected to provide.

Via Fox News:

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will be suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days starting Friday at midnight in an effort to quell the spread of coronavirus.

His address from the Oval Office comes hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic and the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. climbed to more than 1,000.

Trump said the new travel exemptions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

He reiterated that travel restrictions from China — the epicenter of the virus, which originated in Wuhan — and South Korea will remain in effect but he would be willing to consider a “possible early opening” if the situation improves.

