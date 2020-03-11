So dumb. We need to call it because once again we’re seeing China dictate what Americans can or cannot say.

Via Washington Examiner:

The same news media that spent the entire new year referring to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus,” the “Wuhan coronavirus,” or the “Chinese coronavirus” have decided this week that those terms are racist now that Republicans are using them with greater frequency.

I guess we are supposed to forget about all those times that newsgroups referred to the virus by the name of the county and city where it reportedly originated and blindly accept that it is probably racist when Republicans do the same.

“Some conservatives, including Mike Pompeo, Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. Paul Gosar, are using the term ‘Wuhan virus’ to describe Covid-19,” the New York Times reported Tuesday. “Critics accused the term, which goes against the recommendation of health officials, of being racist and xenophobic.”

Uh-huh.

I would love to know what those same health officials thought when the New York Times reported on Jan. 21 that, “The first U.S. case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been confirmed in Washington State.”

