OMAR: “We have been through this already with the Yemen War Powers resolution when we passed it last year. But despite the inevitable veto, it is critically important that we are here today voting to insist on our constitutional power. Our Founders understood that these decisions are too important to rest in the hands of one person. The decision to assassinate General Soleimani was a reckless and badly considered decision that made Americans less safe. And it opened the door to a series of escalating retaliations that makes the world less safe.”