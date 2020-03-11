Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump’s long-promised border wall is working.

The new chief of Border Patrol, which is under U.S. Customs and Border Protection, revealed that the parts of the new “wall system” are 90% “effective,” up from just 10% before it was built, replacing a ragtag of broken fencing.

“It changes everything,” said Chief Rodney Scott, of the 135-136 miles of new wall, roadways, and high-tech spyware. “There is a huge return on investment,” he added.

“This system is going to have a huge impact,” added Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz.

