Border Wall System update:
▫️ 131 miles completed
▫️ 208 miles under construction
▫️ 414 miles in pre-construction pic.twitter.com/QdZVAdWRrj
— Chief Rodney Scott (@USBPChief) March 2, 2020
President Trump’s long-promised border wall is working.
The new chief of Border Patrol, which is under U.S. Customs and Border Protection, revealed that the parts of the new “wall system” are 90% “effective,” up from just 10% before it was built, replacing a ragtag of broken fencing.
“It changes everything,” said Chief Rodney Scott, of the 135-136 miles of new wall, roadways, and high-tech spyware. “There is a huge return on investment,” he added.
“This system is going to have a huge impact,” added Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz.