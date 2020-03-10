Via Townhall:

“Look, fat,” it’s time to drop out. That’s what former Vice President Joe Biden should say to Sen. Bernie Sanders. It’s all but over. Super Tuesday 2.0 was a disaster for Bernie, a total rout. Missouri and Mississippi were called immediately, as Biden just outright dominated among black Democrats. This aspect of the race alone has become clearer: if you’re losing to this group by the margins Sanders has in his two presidential runs, you can’t win. I know his loss of support in the North is what’s being talked about, but his overall presidential ambitions were once again clipped by Black Democrats, who now know where he stands on the issues. They don’t want a left-wing revolution.

