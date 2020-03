Biden lies to this worker, and claims that he never said he would take away guns

Last August, he said exactly that about many popular rifles

"To gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden Administration means they're going to come for my guns…"

"Bingo, you're right" https://t.co/eaBjUwb41X pic.twitter.com/W0MzAJ1IAb

