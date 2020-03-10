Biden will probably win, even after his meltdown. People really aren’t getting how out of it he is yet.

Via NY Post:

Michigan saved Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid in 2016. On Tuesday, the state’s primary could end it.

After crushing losses on Super Tuesday, the Vermont democratic socialist’s White House bid is now counting on the Wolverine State to put him back in contention with its 125 delegates, after former Vice President Joe Biden swept the South and won the state of Texas last week.

Sanders defied the odds in Michigan in 2016 when he pulled off a stunning victory over Hillary Clinton — bucking polls that had him behind and winning by 18,000 votes.

But there are doubts Sanders can recreate that victory, with speculation rampant that Michigan this time could sound the death knell for his campaign.

Keep reading…