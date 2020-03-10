But remember, they don’t take a side.

Via Townhall:

Former Vice President Joe Biden may still be riding high from Super Tuesday and all those dropouts and endorsements from his former competitors, but he has yet to face the music over his Ukraine scandal. When Biden was vice president, he led the anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine while his son Hunter was sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian gas company. Many, many Republicans have demanded answers out of Biden and reminded Americans about the scandal throughout the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. Several GOP leaders demanded that Biden or Hunter testify. Just this week the Senate will vote on a subpoena to investigate the Bidens’ ties to Burisma.

Now that Biden appears to be the eventual Democratic nominee for president, he needs a good answer for what appeared to be a massive conflict of interest. Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington observed that the media, like MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, is encouraging him to try and find one. But it’s useless.

Keep reading…