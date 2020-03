“This isn’t backed by our reporting” = translate: it’s completely off Reality Reservation.

Biden on MSNBC last night said of his vote for the Iraq War, "I didn't believe he had those nuclear weapons. I didn't believe he had those weapons of mass destruction."

He said his vote was for inspectors to prove they didn't have WMDs.

This isn't backed by our reporting. pic.twitter.com/O3Tq0Ihzxt

— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 10, 2020