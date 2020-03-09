When God envisioned idiots, he had pictures of Scarborough and Wilson.

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and political consultant Rick Wilson both fell for a fake President Donald Trump tweet Monday where Trump appears to claim that the “sitting president” should be shot from a cannon if the Dow Jones plunged.

The fake tweet claims to have been posted in 2015, before Trump became president. In it, Trump allegedly wrote that “if the Dow Joans (sic) ever falls more than 1000 ‘points’ in a Single Day,” the president at that time “should be ‘loaded’ into a very big cannon and Shot into the sun.”

