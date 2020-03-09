“Together, I think we can win back the House — we're gonna keep the House, increase it, and flip the Senate." pic.twitter.com/EDTVWpKdtl

But to be fair he thinks it’s 1996.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Vice President Joe Biden made another gaffe on the campaign trail Monday, saying he hopes Democrats can win back the House of Representatives in November.

“Together, I think we can win back the House,” Biden said, before correcting himself. “We’re gonna keep the House, increase it and flip the Senate.”

