Joe Biden:
“Together, I think we can win back the House — we're gonna keep the House, increase it, and flip the Senate."pic.twitter.com/EDTVWpKdtl
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2020
But to be fair he thinks it’s 1996.
Via Daily Caller:
Former Vice President Joe Biden made another gaffe on the campaign trail Monday, saying he hopes Democrats can win back the House of Representatives in November.
“Together, I think we can win back the House,” Biden said, before correcting himself. “We’re gonna keep the House, increase it and flip the Senate.”