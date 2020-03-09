Dr. Drew on the coronavirus: “Businesses are getting destroyed and people’s lives are being upended not by the virus, but by the panic. The panic must stop. And the press, they really somehow need to be held accountable because they are hurting people” pic.twitter.com/as2xu0Am8E

Truth.

Via Washington Examiner:

Celebrity physician Dr. Drew Pinsky said the media is stoking the flames of coronavirus “panic” in the United States, and the industry should “be held accountable.”

“What I have a problem with is the panic and the fact that businesses are getting destroyed, that people’s lives are being upended, not by the virus, but by the panic,” Pinsky said in an interview with CBS last week. “The panic must stop. And the press, they really somehow need to be held accountable because they are hurting people.”

“A bad flu season is 80,000 dead, we’ve got about 18,000 dead from influenza this year, we have a hundred from corona,” Pinsky said. “Which should you be worried about, influenza or corona? A hundred versus 18,000? It’s not a trick question. And look, everything that’s going on with the New York cleaning the subways and everyone using Clorox wipes and get your flu shot, which should be the other message, that’s good. That’s a good thing, so I have no problem with the behaviors.”

