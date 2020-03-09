So here’s the Twitter video that Twitter has now labeled as “manipulated.”

https://www.dailywire.com/news/dr-drew-on-coronavirus-media-hurting-people-need-to-be-held-accountable-for-causing-panic

Someone cut off the ending, after “We can only re-elect Trump” which is a deceptive clip. But it isn’t actually changing the words that he said.

Meanwhile here’s Joe Biden’s video which Twitter hasn’t labeled which has out and out lies in it. Talk about “manipulated” and this is it.

We can't sit by and lose this country to Donald Trump. Today, we take it back — together. Go vote: https://t.co/Hy8C4n0lUk pic.twitter.com/0YgyJFr9YR — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 3, 2020

Trump never called Wuhan virus a hoax and didn’t call Neo-Nazis “fine people.”

But here’s what Bidien actually did say, that he choose truth over facts.

Flashback to August: Biden said “we choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/OfvfTGuvK5 #supertuesday2020 — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) March 3, 2020