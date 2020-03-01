Via The Hill:

Two U.S. troops were killed Sunday during an operation against ISIS in northern Iraq, the U.S. military announced Monday.

The troops were killed by “enemy forces” during a joint operation with Iraqi security forces to “eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold” in a mountainous area of north central Iraq, Operation Inherent resolve said in a statement.

No additional information about the incident was provided.

The names of the service members who were killed were not released, following Pentagon policy to wait to announce them until after next-of-kin is notified.

Sunday’s deaths were the first U.S. combat deaths in Iraq this year, with the last U.S. combat death there happening in August 2019.