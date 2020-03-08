Via NY Post:

President Trump will skip the St. Patrick’s Day lunch on Capitol Hill this Thursday because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to “drive discord and disunity” have ruined his appetite to attend the annual bipartisan event, the White House said Sunday.

Pelosi, as speaker, hosts Democratic and Republican lawmakers at the luncheon to celebrate relations between the US and Ireland. She invited Trump last month.

“Since the Speaker has chosen to tear this Nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the President will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Instead, Trump will welcome Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House for the annual Shamrock Bowl presentation.