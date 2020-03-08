Kamala, Amy or…Hillary?

Via The Hill:

Hillary Clinton said in an interview broadcast Sunday that while she would leave the decision about a running mate up to the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, she would “love to have a woman on the ticket, finally — again.”

“There are so many factors that go into it,” she told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. “Personally, I’d love to have a woman on the ticket, finally — again. We’ve had two women vice presidential candidates — one for the Democrats, one for the Republicans.”

“But obviously, I’d like to keep that moving, and actually have it happen in this election that someone would be the first woman vice president,” she added.

