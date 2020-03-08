They’re going to do everything they can to coddle Biden to the nomination.

Via Daily Caller:

Another debate format change may benefit former Vice President Joe Biden, and at least one staffer for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is questioning the move.

According to the Democratic National Committee, the next debate — which is all but certain to be a head-to-head matchup between Sanders and Biden — will allow both candidates to be seated and take audience questions. This would be a dramatic change from the previous debates, during which the candidates faced questions from the moderators and stood behind lecterns for several hours.

