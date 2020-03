"I'm an Obiden-Bama Democrat!"

– @JoeBiden

From his *seven minute* speech today. Amid widespread concerns about his mental fitness, Biden can't go seven minutes without putting his foot in his mouth.

He's in no condition to beat Trump.pic.twitter.com/Vd8rJhuzeG

— Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) March 7, 2020