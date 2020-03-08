It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate. My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car. pic.twitter.com/4K5OBN8qVj — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2020

Via Fox News:

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a freshman congresswoman from New York state who drew national attention for defending President Trump during impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill last year, has become the latest victim of public incivility against Republicans. Stefanik wrote Saturday on Twitter that when she returned to her car earlier in the day after grocery shopping with her husband, she found what she described as a “vile anonymous note.” “Rot in Hell FASCIST PIG,” the hand-scrawled note said. Stefanik posted a photo of the note, along with her own reaction. “It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate,” she wrote. “My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car.” Keep reading…

Tolerant left:

I don’t condone this, but “as ye sow, so shall ye reap”. There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States. https://t.co/k1rQL6rgnA — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 8, 2020