I support #AB5 in California, which will give workers the dignity they deserve in the workplace. I agree with @transportworker that we can't let corporations undermine basic rights by adding these exemptions to ground-breaking legislation. https://t.co/bouzgRLBU7

Hope he just lost millions of votes on this one.

Via Twitchy:

This is something to keep an eye on because in February the House passed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, along party lines, and union bosses declared it a huge victory. That’s frightening because the PRO Act lifts language directly from California’s AB5, the law which went into effect Jan. 1 and basically killed the gig-worker economy: Uber and Lyft drivers, DoorDash drivers, entertainers, freelance writers, etc.

The idea, allegedly, was to force companies to hire on as full-time employees all of the people they’d been paying as independent contractors, completely ignoring the fact that a lot of people joined Uber because they didn’t want a full-time job but rather flexible hours and independence.

