Dems, such loving and tolerant people.

Via Daily Wire:

Looking to unload after a resounding electoral rejection, former campaign staffers for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have been publicly blasting Alex Thompson, the Politico correspondent tasked with covering Warren’s presidential campaign, for not adequately cheerleading the senator’s presidential run.

“Some Warren campaign staffers don’t have a good understanding of campaign journalism,” said Thompson in a tweet thread Saturday morning. “Not my job to ‘actively support the candidate that you were assigned.’ It is my job to contact as many [people] as possible rather than just rely on what the campaign wants to give me.”

Thompson then provided screenshots of public tweets he’s received from several former Team Warren staffers, including two ex-staffers telling him to “eat sh*t” — albeit one of them used the poop emoji instead of spelling it out.

Keep reading…