Nicole Wallace is smiling with glee at the prospect.

MSNBC’s @esglaude Jr. on the Coronavirus: “This may be Donald Trump’s Katrina.”@NicolleDWallace: "Let’s just lean into that for a minute … this has the makings, structurally, of the same kind of moment” pic.twitter.com/bNjTTpbmjl

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2020