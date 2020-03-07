Bit of a Freudian slip…while stumping for @JoeBiden just now in Grand Rapids, MI @amyklobuchar says she “couldn’t think of a better way to end my candidacy than join the ticket…” to big applause. She quickly corrected to say “join the terrific campaign of Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/axoOR1cX9D
— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) March 7, 2020
Hmm, wonder how many people Biden teased with the job? Because I’m betting it’s not going to be Klobuchar.
Via Daily Caller:
Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared to let a very large cat out of the bag during a stump speech for Vice President Joe Biden.
Klobuchar, who was rallying for Biden in Grand Rapids Saturday, appeared to admit that she would be Biden’s choice for vice president.