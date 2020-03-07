A 100-year-old woman crossed off a bucket list item by getting arrested and going to jail. pic.twitter.com/2hELqIJVTD

Via WRAL:

ROXBORO, N.C. — A Roxboro woman celebrated her birthday milestone in an unusual way: She’s having her 100th birthday party in a jail cell.

At Cambridge Hills Assisted Living Center, men dare not pass Ruth Bryant without getting a hug first.

Byrant’s birthday makes her an official centenarian. Her friends and family gathered to celebrate had no idea there would be a slight delay in the birthday cake tradition.

Sirens blared as a deputy approached the birthday girl with handcuffs, saying, “Are you Miss Bryant?”

