. @JoeBiden @BernieSanders I’m sure you would agree that our Democratic nominee should be a person who will stand up for what is right. So I ask that you have the courage to do that now in the face of the DNC's effort to keep me from participating in the debates. #LetTulsiDebate

Changing rules midstream to keep her out and, by their lights, acting sexist.

Via Townhall:

The Democratic National Committee on Friday released new guidelines for its debate scheduled for March 15th. The new threshold requires each candidate to have at least 20 percent of the delegates that have been awarded thus far. The move singles out Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who received just two delegates up until now.

Gabbard took to Twitter to urge her opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), to oppose the DNC’s sudden requirement changes.

