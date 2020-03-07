Changing rules midstream to keep her out and, by their lights, acting sexist.

Via Townhall:

The Democratic National Committee on Friday released new guidelines for its debate scheduled for March 15th. The new threshold requires each candidate to have at least 20 percent of the delegates that have been awarded thus far. The move singles out Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who received just two delegates up until now.

Gabbard took to Twitter to urge her opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), to oppose the DNC’s sudden requirement changes.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share3
3 Shares