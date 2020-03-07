He’s just too busy. Despite claiming to be unemployed.

Via Washington Examiner:

The mother of Hunter Biden’s child is seeking to have him held in contempt of court for failing to provide mandatory documentation.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a paternity suit against Biden alleging he is the father of her infant child last May, and a subsequent DNA test proved “with scientific certainty” that he is the father.

In court on Friday, Roberts’s lawyers filed a renewed motion for contempt and for order to show cause because Biden has not supplied her with a copy of his 2017 and 2018 personal tax returns, along with a long list of other items, according to Arkansas Online. Clint Lancaster, her lawyer, said Biden “has continued to flaunt the orders of this court by failing to answer discovery, comply with court orders, and provide his financial information.”

Biden allegedly failed to disclose “all financial institutions used by him or a business he owns or controls,” “a list of all companies he currently owns or in which he has an ownership interest and the state in which those companies are incorporated,” “a list of all sources of income for the past five years,” “a list of all employers for the past five years,” tax documents for companies he owns, and “a copy of deeds to properties that he owns or in which he has an ownership interest.”

