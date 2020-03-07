Of course he does.

Via Washington Examiner:

British ex-spy Christopher Steele declined to give an interview to U.S. Attorney John Durham’s team for its review of the Russia investigation.

Representatives for Steele, whose unverified dossier was used by the FBI to obtain warrants to wiretap a member of President Trump’s 2016 campaign, were recently approached by members of the federal prosecutor’s team, and they said the former MI6 agent would not cooperate with the inquiry, according to Reuters.

Sources for the report said Steele is concerned about politicization and not being treated fairly. Durham’s spokesman declined to comment for the report.

Durham, the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, was appointed last year by Attorney General William Barr to review possible misconduct by federal law enforcement and intelligence officials in the Russia investigation, which Trump called a “witch hunt.” The review turned into a criminal investigation in the fall, allowing Durham the power to impanel a grand jury and hand down indictments. Trump gave Barr the “full and complete authority to declassify information” and ordered the intelligence community “to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 presidential election.”

Keep reading….