The Left was in the Soviets’ pocket for decades.

Via Townhall:

We all know Sen. Bernie Sanders calls himself a democratic socialist, but he’s really a hardcore commie. He wants a political revolution in this country. And he’s starting to find out that there are large swaths of this country and within the Democratic Party who want none of it. Black voters and suburbanites are quite a voter bloc, and they all came out on Super Tuesday for Joe Biden, who ripped the frontrunner title from Sanders in less than two weeks. Yes, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out certainly helped consolidate the more moderate vote around Biden—and not a moment too soon—but it shows that Sanders’ agenda of free college, tax hikes for everyone, and government-run health care isn’t resonating with the voters that will be able to win a national election.

