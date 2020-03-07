Tough question from the woman, because it’s hard to unravel all the TDS being cast out there.

Via Townhall:

Fox News’ town hall with President Trump, co-moderated by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, dominated the 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET time slot on Thursday for both total viewership and the 25-54 age demographic.

Fox News had 4.2 million total viewers and 744,000 in the 25-54 age demographic for Trump’s first town hall with the network since the 2016 presidential election. In contrast, MSNBC had 1.4 million total viewers and 239,000 in the 25-54 age demographic during the same time. CNN came in last, with 1 million total viewers and 251,000 in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share
0 Shares