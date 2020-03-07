Sorry, Americans, she never really meant it, it was only to deceive you to vote for her.

Via Washington Examiner:

Hillary Clinton said she gave a false apology for her use of an unauthorized email server during her time as secretary of state.

“We’ll just say what you did was a mistake. It was dumb. It’s over. And that will end it,” Clinton said in the Hulu documentary released Friday, Hillary, about her life. “I didn’t not believe that. I wasn’t convinced of that. But I understood the frustration of my campaign.”

“So against my better judgment, I said, ‘OK, fine,'” she said about giving a series of interviews which led to an apology on ABC News.

“As I look back at it now, even though it was allowed, I should have used two accounts. That was a mistake. I’m sorry about that. I take responsibility,” Clinton said in the September 2015 interview.

Keep reading…