Sexist Democrats.

Via Free Beacon:

The Democratic National Committee has changed its presidential debate qualifications to exclude Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii), the only remaining female and minority candidate in the race.

Under the newly announced rules for the March 15 CNN/Univision debate, candidates must have at least 20 percent of the awarded pledged delegates in order to qualify. In every debate since February’s Iowa caucus, any candidate who received even a single delegate automatically qualified for the debate. Gabbard won two delegates on Super Tuesday by placing second in her native American Samoa.

Elderly white male candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have already locked up the required delegates, but the rule change makes it nearly impossible for Gabbard to qualify, even with a strong showing in the next round of primaries. The congresswoman needs 335 more delegates to lock up 20 percent by March 15, but only 352 are up for grabs on March 10.

