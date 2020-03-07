No one ever suffered any consequences for the myriad of Obama scandals. But now there may be one.

Via Law and Crime:

A 59-year-old Maryland man who served as the Acting Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) between the 2011 and 2013 years of Barack Obama’s presidency has been indicted for alleged theft and fraud.

The Department of Justice announced the charges against Charles K. Edwards and 54-year-old Virginia resident Murali Yamazula Venkata on Friday. The defendants are each accused of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit theft of government property, conspiracy to defraud the United States, aggravated identity theft, and theft of government property. Venkata is additionally accused of destroying records.

