Via Hollywood Reporter:

Hachette Book Group will no longer publish Woody Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing, making the decision a day after employees staged a walk-out in protest over the book.

“Hachette Book Group has decided that it will not publish Woody Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing, originally scheduled for sale in April 2020, and will return all rights to the author,” the publishing company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard. Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG.”

A source tells THR that following the announcement, HBG staff were surprised yet also relieved, clapping and cheering over the news.

Thursday’s walkout included employees from imprints Little, Brown and Company, which released Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill, and Grand Central Publishing, which announced Monday that it would be releasing Allen’s memoir April 7. Following the announcement, Farrow stated he would be ending his relationship with Hachette.

