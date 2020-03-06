….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump has picked former North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows to be the next White House chief of staff.

Trump announced his pick Friday night on Twitter. Meadows had already said he would be leaving Congress to join the administration, though he did not say in what capacity. Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will become the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland.

Keep reading…