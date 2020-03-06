Trump is putting them on notice for fake news.

Via NY Post:

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s re-election campaign filed a libel lawsuit against CNN on Friday — the third such suit against a media organization in the last 10 days.

The suit, filed in US District Court, alleges that CNN intentionally published “false and defamatory” statements about the Trump campaign seeking help from Russia to win the 2020 election.

The complaint says it stems from an opinion piece posted on CNN.com on June 13, 2019, by Larry Noble and headlined, “Soliciting dirt on your opponents from a foreign government is a crime. Mueller should have charged Trump campaign officials with it.” It was labeled as an opinion piece and featured a disclaimer that Noble is a CNN contributor but the commentary is solely his own view.

The piece states that Trump’s campaign “assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia’s help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table” as a fact, the lawsuit argues, and it remained on CNN’s website despite Trump’s legal team sending a request to retract and apologize last month.

Keep reading…