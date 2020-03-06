Rules and laws don’t apply to Hillary.

Via Free Beacon:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed back Friday against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s claim that there was no regulation against her use of a private email server.

“No, having a private email server and keeping your government records on that is completely unlawful,” Pompeo said during an interview on Fox & Friends.

“She has been investigated a lot, I think there might be a reason for that,” Pompeo added. “We have an obligation, as senior leaders in the United States government, that our records are protected and available through [the Freedom of Information Act] and all the other mechanisms.”

“It’s a bad idea,” Pompeo said regarding the destruction of records. “Not a model that I recommend to any leader anywhere.”

