GOP really should be calling this out. They don’t care about endangering Americans.

Via Free Beacon:

Forty-two House Democrats bucked party leadership on Thursday to pass an amendment ensuring that individuals convicted of sex crimes, terrorism, and other violent offenses cannot be employed by the TSA.

Despite their support for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, 174 House Democrats voted against an amendment to the Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act that alters the way TSA disciplines and fires workers. The amendment divided Democrats on Thursday despite the fact that it was written by Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood (Ill.). House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) criticized liberal lawmakers for attempting to sabotage efforts to safeguard the public from sexual predators.

“[The amendment] was pulled back by leadership because the socialist wing of the party did not want to have that amendment go forward on this bill,” McCarthy said on Thursday. “When it was offered, overwhelmingly the majority of the House would like to see the TSA not hire terrorists or those who have been convicted of sexual misconduct with minors and others. But the socialist wing of the party, that controls now the Democratic Party, said that that could not be offered.”

Keep reading…