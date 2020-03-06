Amazing turnout numbers.

Via The Hill:

While some in the media spent much of Super Tuesday reveling in Joe Biden’s awakening from political death, they entirely missed the untold story of Super Tuesday: President Donald Trump’s record-breaking vote counts and turnout.

Despite being an uncontested incumbent, President Trump managed to break several turnout and vote-count records in blue states and key swing states.

In Vermont and Minnesota, Trump’s vote totals beat every past incumbent’s total in the last four decades. In Maine, the president’s vote total bested every primary candidate’s total since before President Ronald Reagan. In Massachusetts, the story was similar, with Trump aggregating a higher vote total than past incumbent Republicans since before Reagan.

And in deeply blue California, with 82 percent of precincts reporting, President Trump collected nearly 1.4 million votes.

