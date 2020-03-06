Rachel @Maddow to @ewarren on her dropping out: “Feels a little bit like a death knell in terms of the prospects of having a woman president in our lifetimes." pic.twitter.com/uFIE8J4mfT

Or, just like Hillary, she’s a horrible candidate who no one liked.

Via Townhall:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was one of the last women standing in the 2020 presidential race. But on Thursday she followed the lead of former competitors Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), Kamala Harris (CA), and Amy Klobuchar (MN), and bid farewell the contest.

She did her best to console MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in a new sit down interview, but as you can see it was to no avail. The melodramatic host predicted that with Warren’s exit, there’s no chance she’ll ever see a woman president in her lifetime.

Keep reading…