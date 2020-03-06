She’s still trying to justify her private server although the whole idea was to avoid government review. But yeah, innocent.

Via Daily Mail:

Hillary Clinton claims she is the ‘the most investigated innocent person in America’ in a new Hulu documentary about her life.

The former Democratic Presidential candidate even went so far as to say she felt like she’s been persecuted in an offhand remark while cameras were rolling.

Indeed, Hillary appears defiant, defensive and arguably the most candid she has ever been about herself during the 35 hours of interviews.

In the documentary, viewed by DailyMail.com ahead of its release Friday, Hillary does not apologize for the email scandal which plagued her 2016 Presidential run and insisting there was ‘no regulation against it’.

